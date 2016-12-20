PetPeople signs lease at The Courtyard

CHARLOTTE – PetPeople signed a lease with Lat Purser & Associates to open a 4,500 square feet store at The Courtyard shopping center early next year.

The Ohio-based pet food and supply company has grown to more than 30 locations. Another will open at Waverly in early 2017.

“The relationships we have with our customers and their pets are vital to our success, which is why we look for locations in close-knit, walkable communities,” said Ron Dee, director of real estate and construction for PetPeople. “The Dilworth neighborhood is a great fit for us, and we can’t wait to open our doors at The Courtyard.”

The Courtyard is fully leased. Lat Purser & Associates has begun renovating a portion of the center to refresh the exterior, update signage and create patio space.