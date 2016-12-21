Novant Health opens orthopedic clinic

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health Barron, Homesley & Valentine Orthopedic Specialists has opened a satellite clinic in the Ballantyne area.

Steve Marshall Martin and Jamie Andrews treat patients of all ages with general and surgical orthopedic injuries and diagnoses (except for back and neck pain). The clinic will have X-ray on-site.

Hours span 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at 12611 North Community House Road, suite 100.

Call 704-316-3410 for details.