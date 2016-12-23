News Briefs for 12/23

Habitat for Humanity helps family settle into new home

CHARLOTTE – Deacon Jim Hamrlik, of St. Matthew Catholic Church, offered the invocation, home blessing and closing prayer Saturday, Dec. 17, during the dedication of Fanny Koroma’s new home.

The Ballantyne-based church sponsored the construction of the home through the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity, in addition to working alongside Koroma to build it from the ground up.

The Christian charity presented Koroma and her three children with a Bible and house keys to her new home on Matthews School Road in Matthews.

Twenty artists selected for billboard campaign

CHARLOTTE – The Arts & Science Council selected the work of 20 artists to go on billboards across the region.

Installations begin the week of Jan. 9, 2017. Billboards will display the artwork throughout the year.

Charlotte artists selected were Kimberly Hanson (mixed media), Aaron Moore (collage), Quoctrung Nguyen (ink and acrylic on paper), Scott Partridge (digital art), Kathie Roig,(fiber/handweaving), Theron Ross (forged iron), Ju-Ian Shen (ceramic art), Bryan Wilson (oil painting) and Annemarie Weekley Charlotte (wood relief print with gold leaf)

ASC, Adams Outdoor Advertising and ArtPop founder Wendy Hickey partnered to launch the ArtPop program in 2014.

HB2 compromise nearly reached this week

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina came close to washing its hands of the LGBT bathroom controversy that has repulsed companies from doing business in the state.

Charlotte City Council voted Dec. 20 and 21 to repeal ordinances that led to House Bill 2 in hopes the General Assembly would repeal HB2 in a special legislative action.

Sen. Phil Berger introduced House Bill 4, which would repeal HB2, but required a “six-month cooling-off period,” in which local governments couldn’t “enact or amend an ordinance regulating employment practices or regulating public accommodations or access to restrooms, showers or changing facilities.”

But the effort failed to gain enough votes Dec. 21.

Rotary helps relief agency

CHARLOTTE – The Rotary Club of Mecklenburg County-South recently raised $1,000 from members to benefit ShelterBox.

The humanitarian relief charity responds to global crises, in areas such as Haiti, Ecuador, Niger, Cameroon, Iraq, Tanzania and Syrian region.

Those interested in supporting ShelterBox can make donations at www.shelterboxusa.org or by mailing checks to 8374 Market St. #203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202.

Guests are welcome to attend the Rotary Club of Mecklenburg County-South’s meetings at 7:30 a.m. Fridays at Another Broken Egg in Ballantyne.

Salvation Army distributes toys

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army recently opened its Christmas Center at 801 E. Arrowood Road.

The center serves as the hub where more than 5,000 families in Mecklenburg and Union counties who registered to receive help for their children return to receive their gifts.

More than 10,400 children and 1,300 senior citizens in need will receive gifts.

“Christmas is a time of year when the whole community comes together to unite in the spirit of giving,” area commander Larry Broome said. “We are blessed to be a part of a community that cares about those who need a helping hand.”

Spokes Group, city employees build bikes for students

CHARLOTTE – The Spokes Group and City of Charlotte have partnered to provide new bicycles to Right Moves for Youth, a school dropout prevention program.

Spokes Group donates bikes to Right Moves for Youth at no charge. About 25 city employees, along with their friends and family, build the bikes. Right Moves for Youth delivers the bikes to students before Christmas.

For more than five years, Spokes Group has provided at least 600 bikes to Right Moves for Youth students.

“Seeing the look on the students’ faces when they see their new bike is priceless, especially right before the holidays,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, executive director of Right Moves for Youth.