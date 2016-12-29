New owner takes over lawn-care franchise

STATESVILLE – Bio Green Natural Fertilization is under new ownership.

Joe Vagnone, of ENLIGN Business Brokers & Advisors, helped facilitate the deal between seller Scott Trevisan and buyer Cameron Williams, who owns Scott’s Lawn franchise in Statesville.

Williams will work with Trevisan to build the business, which specializes in professional lawn care, weed control, outdoor pest control, aeration and seeding in four counties, including Mecklenburg.

“This is the perfect example of pairing the right seller and buyer. It was a small deal with great potential in the marketplace,” Vagnone said. “I like doing the smaller deals because it will not surprise me five years from now, this business could be one of the largest residential lawn fertilizer companies in the area.”

Visit www.ENLIGN.com or contact Joe Vagnone at 704-577-8030.