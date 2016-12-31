Moxie Cycling Company gets new owner

CHARLOTTE – A cycling apparel company by and for women with moxie is under new ownership.

Brooke Wissler founded Moxie Cycling Company in March 2011 after identifying a need for stylish, high performance cycling apparel and accessories for women.

Debra Amorde was a Moxie Cycling Company manager in Minnesota prior to her move and subsequent buy-out of the Charlotte-based firm.

Joe Vagnone, area managing director of ENLIGN Business Brokers & Advisors. facilitated the buyout between Wissler and Amorde, closing the deal Nov. 16. Terms weren’t released.

