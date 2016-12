CHARLOTTE – Master Title Agency LLC promoted Ronda Strickland to vice president of operations.

Strickland joined Master Title Agency in 2014 as a title insurance underwriter. She received the Master Title Rising Star Award for 2014 and the Master Title MVP Award for 2015.

She has worked in the title industry for 10 years.

She also worked as a first-grade teacher and financial services analyst.

Master Title Agency is part of the Allen Tate Family of Companies.