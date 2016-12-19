History book grew from family tree research

“When you start something, sometimes it leads you to something else. And so follow your heart and your mind and your lead, and God in doing those things leads you to something else. Don’t stop and say, ‘I can’t do it.’ Keep going.”

This was the response of Elaine Treece, associate pastor at Pineville United Methodist, after hearing local author and historian Joe Howard Griffin Sr. speak at her church.

Griffin spoke to the Golden Pines monthly mixed-denomination luncheon about his third and most recent book on the history of Pineville and surrounding areas, titled “My Hometown USA.”

His quest to codify the history of Pineville from the days of its first inhabitants, beginning before there was an official name for the region on a map, began with a drive to learn about his family history.

Shortly after retiring in 1998, he volunteered to assist his uncle’s efforts in researching their family tree. “It didn’t take me long to learn I was the fifth generation of my mother’s family in this community,” Griffin said. “I was the fourth generation in this church. I got so excited I was going around interviewing everybody I could find that was older than me … I was finding out about five times as much about the history of the community as I was about my family”

This newfound knowledge about Pineville led him to embark on a project nearly two decades long to record the area’s history. The fruits of his labor, on top of authoring three books, includes an effort to remap a local cemetery he discovered had been neglected, resulting in unmarked graves.

After researching and replotting the graves using wooden name markers, he presented his efforts to the Town of Pineville, requesting staff make upgrades to the cemetery grounds. The town installed permanent headstones and a wrought iron fence around the grounds.

Under a watchful eye and careful research, future generations in Pineville will have Griffin to thank for a connection to the city far deeper than would have been possible without him.

