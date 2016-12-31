Healthy Home Market adds Lenoir store

CHARLOTTE – Healthy Home Market has entered into a lease agreement with Alex Lee Inc. to assume operations at 1208 Hickory Boulevard in Lenoir by mid-January.

The natural food grocer is locally owned, operating three Charlotte-area stores, including one at Galleria, focused on locally sourced, healthy, high-quality foods.

The new store will be branded “Farm 2 Family Foods by Healthy Home Market.” It will have the same products as existing stores, with an expanded selection of mainstream, well-known brands, fresh produce and custom-cut meats.

Farm 2 Family Foods will be the largest Healthy Home Market location.