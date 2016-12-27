GreenWorks Council ushers in new leaders

CHARLOTTE – Dan Fogel, outgoing chairman of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce’s GreenWorks Council, thanked sponsors and board members, some of which have ties to the south Charlotte area.

“This council fosters sustainable practices within the local business community by connecting like-minded Charlotte Chamber members and sharing information and best practices,” Fogel emailed members.

Sponsors include Coca-Cola Consolidated, Carolinas HealthCare System, Duke Energy and Wells Fargo.

Fogel thanked Cheale Villa of Visual Caffeine, Hilary Davidson of Duke Energy, Ray Fuentes of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and Derrick Pratt of Global Recycling LLC, among other members.

Lexin Murphy will serve as new chair. Davidson will be vice-chair. Villa will be engagement chair.