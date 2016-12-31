Girl Scouts sell cookies on apps

CHARLOTTE – The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council can now accept orders for boxes of Girl Scout cookies through personalized websites.

Scouts can sell cookies anywhere thanks to an app that allows for direct shipment, delivery or a donation option.

Cookies ordered online arrive within five business days. Those ordered through traditional means will be delivered beginning in February.

The 2017 cookie roster includes Do-si-dos, Samoas, Savannah Smiles, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils. Scouts will unveil a new cook in January.

Visit www.hngirlscouts.org/cookies-more/ for details.