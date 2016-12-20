You are here: Home / News / eLEND opens new office

eLEND opens new office

by Leave a Comment

eLEND hosted a ribbon cutting with Richard Dubnoff, CEO of American Financial Resources. Other key company executives were also in attendance, including Rob Pieklo, eLEND’s chief strategy officer, and Brendan Carlson, regional sales manager. (Courtesy of KCSA Strategic Communications)

CHARLOTTE – ­eLEND has opened a regional home mortgage office at 13850 Ballantyne Corporate Place.

eLEND provides affordable home financing options to first-time buyers and existing homeowners.

“We felt it was essential to have a presence for eLEND in Charlotte, as we continue to grow and develop this innovative consumer mortgage brand,” said Robert Pieklo, eLEND’s chief strategy officer.

The division of American Financial Resources is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. American Financial Resources CEO Richard Dubnoff attended the division’s ribbon cutting.

Brendan Carlson, regional sales manager, will be responsible for the office’s daily operations.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*