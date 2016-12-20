eLEND opens new office

CHARLOTTE – ­eLEND has opened a regional home mortgage office at 13850 Ballantyne Corporate Place.

eLEND provides affordable home financing options to first-time buyers and existing homeowners.

“We felt it was essential to have a presence for eLEND in Charlotte, as we continue to grow and develop this innovative consumer mortgage brand,” said Robert Pieklo, eLEND’s chief strategy officer.

The division of American Financial Resources is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. American Financial Resources CEO Richard Dubnoff attended the division’s ribbon cutting.

Brendan Carlson, regional sales manager, will be responsible for the office’s daily operations.