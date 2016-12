CHARLOTTE – Gourmet food store Dean & DeLuca is offering delicacies that go well with champagne to ensure a successful New Year’s Day brunch.

These foods, envisioned by catering director Debra Erber, are available at local markets as well as www.deandeluca.com:

• Wild New England Jonah Crab Claws ($90);

• Brie de Nangis-Whole ($50);

• Whole Prosciutto Di Parma ($475); and

• Imperial Gold Caviar ($1,050).

The nearest one is at 6903 Phillips Place Court.