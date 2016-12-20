Sharonview Federal Credit Union updates brand

FORT MILL, SC – Sharonview Federal Credit Union updated its brand to emphasize its commitment to growth and its members.

Jay Grant, a member of the marketing team, created the logo to reflect employees and members coming together as a team.

“Sharonview has formed tight-knit relationships with its members,” CEO Bill Partin said. ”Our new brand visually represents how our team works closely with members to ensure a personal banking experience that focuses on value, accessibility and satisfaction.”

Sharonview Federal Credit Union has 15 branches throughout the Carolinas and New Jersey.