Couple opening MY SALON Suites

CHARLOTTE – Adam and Audrey Longson plan to open MY SALON Suite franchises in the Metropolitan (900 Metropolitan Ave.) in January and the Galleria (1810 Galleria Blvd.) a few months after.

Each 5,000-square-foot complex will feature 20 to 30 suites offering the latest in salon services.

The Longsons will recruit and lease suites to salon professionals.

“We empower beauty professionals to become salon entrepreneurs with their own suites, while providing them with all of the resources they need to succeed including best in class furnishings and equipment, a thriving environment and ongoing support to grow their business,” Audrey said.

Adam holds an executive position with a global fortune 500 company. Audrey was a full-time practicing psychiatrist who owned a clinic. She’ll oversee day-to-day operations.

Audrey said the concept had everything they were looking for in a business, including a unique customer experience, recurring revenue stream and a proven business model for franchise partners.

Visit www.mysalonsuite.com for details.