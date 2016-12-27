Commercial Realtors recognize winners, board

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Region Commercial Board of Realtors recognized members Dec. 1 for their contributions.

Winners were as follows:

Charlotte Knights won the Cornerstone Award for improving the region’s economy and image, particularly, the business environment for commercial real estate.

Steve Gassaway, of Cushman & Wakefield, won Realtor of the Year based on spirit, civic activity and business accomplishments.

Rob Speir, of Colliers International, won the President’s Award for outstanding work and contributions.

M.E. Pope, of Office Environments, won Corporate Associate of the Year for contributions of time, energy and resources.

Donna Whinnery, of SVN Percival Partners, won Committee Chair of the Year.

The group also approved the 2017 officers and directors. They include:

• President – Eric Ridlehoover, Foundry Commercial.

• President Elect – Meredith Ball, Foundry Commercial.

• Secretary – Joe Franco.

• Treasurer – Rob Speir, Colliers International.

• Immediate Past President – Keith Bell, Cushman & Wakefield.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.