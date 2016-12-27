You are here: Home / News / Commercial Realtors recognize winners, board

Commercial Realtors recognize winners, board

by Leave a Comment

2016 President Keith Bell and Harvey Gantt at the CRCBR Annual Meeting. (Photo courtesy of Charlotte Region Commercial Board of Realtors)

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Region Commercial Board of Realtors recognized members Dec. 1 for their contributions.

Winners were as follows:

  • Charlotte Knights won the Cornerstone Award for improving the region’s economy and image, particularly, the business environment for commercial real estate.
  • Steve Gassaway, of Cushman & Wakefield, won Realtor of the Year based on spirit, civic activity and business accomplishments.
  • Rob Speir, of Colliers International, won the President’s Award for outstanding work and contributions.
  • M.E. Pope, of Office Environments, won Corporate Associate of the Year for contributions of time, energy and resources.
  • Donna Whinnery, of SVN Percival Partners, won Committee Chair of the Year.

The group also approved the 2017 officers and directors. They include:
• President – Eric Ridlehoover, Foundry Commercial.
• President Elect – Meredith Ball, Foundry Commercial.
• Secretary – Joe Franco.
• Treasurer – Rob Speir, Colliers International.
• Immediate Past President – Keith Bell, Cushman & Wakefield.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*