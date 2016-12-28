You are here: Home / News / Commercial Realtors elect board members

Commercial Realtors elect board members

2016 NAIOP Charlotte President Jim Gamble and 2017 NAIOP Charlotte President Brendan Pierce. (Courtesy of NAIOP)

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association elected board of directors at its Dec. 2 annual meeting at Byron’s South End.

The 2017 Board of Directors are as follows:

  • President – Brendan Pierce, The Keith Corporation;
  • President Elect – Cheryl Steele, Horack Talley;
  • Secretary – Sherrie Chaffin, Trinity Capital Partners;
  • Treasurer – Scott Harris, Choate Construction;
  • Immediate Past President – Jim Gamble, Bohler Engineering; and
  • Past President – Clifton Coble, Bissell Development.

Visit www.naiopcharlotte.org/board-of-directors for a full list.

