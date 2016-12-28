Commercial Realtors elect board members

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association elected board of directors at its Dec. 2 annual meeting at Byron’s South End.
The 2017 Board of Directors are as follows:
- President – Brendan Pierce, The Keith Corporation;
- President Elect – Cheryl Steele, Horack Talley;
- Secretary – Sherrie Chaffin, Trinity Capital Partners;
- Treasurer – Scott Harris, Choate Construction;
- Immediate Past President – Jim Gamble, Bohler Engineering; and
- Past President – Clifton Coble, Bissell Development.
Visit www.naiopcharlotte.org/board-of-directors for a full list.
