Commercial Realtors elect board members

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association elected board of directors at its Dec. 2 annual meeting at Byron’s South End.

The 2017 Board of Directors are as follows:

President – Brendan Pierce, The Keith Corporation;

President Elect – Cheryl Steele, Horack Talley;

Secretary – Sherrie Chaffin, Trinity Capital Partners;

Treasurer – Scott Harris, Choate Construction;

Immediate Past President – Jim Gamble, Bohler Engineering; and

Past President – Clifton Coble, Bissell Development.

Visit www.naiopcharlotte.org/board-of-directors for a full list.