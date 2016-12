CHARLOTTE – Austin-based Chuy’s recently opened its fourth restaurant in North Carolina at Waverly, with plans to bring more than 150 jobs to the area.

The restaurant, located at 7314 Waverly Walk Ave., is known for homemade, authentic Tex-Mex using fresh ingredients, as well as unique décor like the La Chihuahua Bar, hubcap room and Elvis shrine.

Chuck Gilbert works as the restaurant’s general manager.