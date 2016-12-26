Charlotte SCORE elects officers

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte SCORE has elected new officers for 2017.

The organization consists of active or retired business leaders who provide free mentoring to small businesses.

Jim Weiland, a 43-year veteran of IBM with more than 30 years in management, will serve two years as president. He most recently worked as an IBM consultant for a telecommunications firm in China.

Robert Burton will serve as executive vice president. Burton has more than 25 years in the financial industry, most recently as president and chief operating officer of E*Trade Bank. He worked nine years with Wachovia as executive vice president responsible for its consumer lending businesses.

Jodie Anderson will serve as treasurer. Anderson has work more than 32 years in accounting and owned a small business specializing in commercial printing.

More than 80 mentors have provided nearly 2,200 client engagements regionally.