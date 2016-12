CHARLOTTE – Richard Siskey was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his home Wednesday, days after the FBI sought to seize the businessman’s property through a court order, reports WSOC-TV.

County records show Siskey and his wife closed on the $2.8 million home at 3545 Sharon Road in July 1999. WSOC-TV reported that the FBI alleged it was bought fraudulently.

Siskey’s name adorns the YMCA branch in Matthews.