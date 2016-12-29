CEENTA staffer to head chapter

CHARLOTTE – Donna Nicholson will lead the Charlotte chapter of the North Carolina Medical Group Management Association through October 2017.

The group’s goal is to inspire education amongst physician practice leaders, network and advocate for physician practices, Nicholson said.

The group will meet at noon on the third Thursday of every month at the Cornwell Center at Myers Park Baptist Church. The chapter has 40 to 50 members.

Nicholson works as compliance director for Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A.