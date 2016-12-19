Carolina Sweat motivates clients to exercise

Sarah Pay’s morning coffee is spectacular.

Pay starts her day at 3:30 a.m., blending cayenne pepper, coconut oil, protein powder, cinnamon and butter into her morning brew. This concoction powers her through leading her first two fitness classes.

Pay then races home to wake up her three children and get them ready for school. She teaches another couple of classes before heading to the Whole Foods buffet for lunch.

“It doesn’t take a bunch of fancy stuff or crazy programming to get in shape,” Pay said. “You just have to be dedicated, do it everyday and you need to have that motivation.”

The south Charlotte resident owns Carolina Sweat, a fitness and nutrition program operating inside Carolina Flipz in Pineville and the International Sports Center in Matthews.

Carolina Sweat is different from a cross-fit or boot camp-style regimen. She emphasizes staying healthy without getting hurt. Her philosophy is to meet people where they are on the fitness spectrum, whether they are pregnant, injured or deconditioned.

“There is a modification for every single exercise,” she said. “A modification is not a second-class exercise. It’s something that keeps you in the game.”

Both locations are undergoing renovations. She’ll have more space in the Pineville location, allowing her to offer evening classes.

Pay is celebrating the re-grand opening of her Pineville location by offering 30 days of free fitness and nutritional training for a limited number of new members. Customers also will receive free childcare during classes, as well as Pay’s eBook, “The Real 42.”

The book’s premise is that it takes three weeks to break a bad habit and three weeks to form a good one. It includes information on motivation, fitness and nutritional techniques, as well as a recipe guide.

“If you can stick with something for 42 days, I really believe you can change your body, change your mindset, change your lifestyle,” Pay said.

Motivation has never been a problem with Pay.

As a senior in high school, Pay had earned a math scholarship to Duke University, but she wanted to go to Bible college to become a missionary. Her parents agreed as long as she found a way to pay for it.

Someone suggested she try out for the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Pageant, given her experience as a ballet dancer. She won the local qualifier in Moore County only to learn the state pageant would be on television.

Worried the camera adds 10 pounds, the 17-year-old worked out with a set of dumbbells in a confined area daily six months. She won the pageant’s swimsuit competition.

Pay wound up working with an architecture firm after college. She transitioned into a freelance designer after her children were born. She did that for 15 years before starting Carolina Sweat about three years ago.

Her classes tend to be station-based. Between stations, clients will perform a body weight exercise to raise their heart rates to peak level. That helps the body burn off sugar and eventually fat.

For Pay, the exercise burns that tablespoon of butter she puts in her morning coffee.

Want to go?

Carolina Sweat has two locations serving the Charlotte region:

Inside ISC, 11011 Monroe Road, Matthews.

Inside Carolina Flipz, 1812 Carolina Place Pkwy., suite B, Pineville.

Visit www.carolinasweat.com for details.