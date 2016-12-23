Business Briefs for 12/23

Rentokil moves to office park

CHARLOTTE – Rentokil North America is moving its regional headquarters to Carmel Crossing Office Park, according to Vision Properties.

The firm merged its operations into one location, now occupying 22,836 square feet in the four-story Davie Building at 6701 Carmel Road.

Barry Fabyan and Stephen Woodard, of JLL, represented Vision Properties in the lease negotiations.

“The recent upgrades throughout our park, our owner’s attention to detail, and the convenience and multitude of amenities in the heart of south Charlotte will continue to attract tenants to Carmel Crossing,” Fabyan said.

Carmel Crossing Office Park recently renovated common areas including lobbies, conference rooms and on-site cafeteria. The park has three buildings, totaling 326,321 square feet on nearly 26 acres.

PetPeople marks its territory

CHARLOTTE – PetPeople signed a lease with Lat Purser & Associates to open a 4,500 square feet store at The Courtyard shopping center early next year.

The Ohio-based pet food and supply company has grown to more than 30 locations. Another will open at Waverly in early 2017.

“The relationships we have with our customers and their pets are vital to our success, which is why we look for locations in close-knit, walkable communities,” said Ron Dee, director of real estate and construction for PetPeople. “The Dilworth neighborhood is a great fit for us, and we can’t wait to open our doors at The Courtyard.”

The Courtyard is fully leased. Lat Purser & Associates has begun renovating a portion of the center to refresh the exterior, update signage and create patio space.

Work continues on luxury homes

CHARLOTTE – Construction is under way for a luxury townhome cottage development at Park Road and Park South Drive.

Northampton Place will feature 12 townhome cottages with four floor plans, including some with first floor master bedroom suites. There are three separate buildings with four units in each.

The two-story homes range from 2,189 and 2,809 square feet.

Prices start in the mid-$400,000s. They will be completed in spring 2017.

“These units are in various stages of construction, so it is the perfect time for buyers to see the progress,” said Susan May, listing broker/Realtor from HM Properties. “We have received wonderful feedback from potential buyers who are excited about the location and quality of the homes.”

Novant Health launches satellite orthopedic clinic

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health Barron, Homesley & Valentine Orthopedic Specialists has opened a satellite clinic in the Ballantyne area.

Steve Marshall Martin and Jamie Andrews treat patients of all ages with general and surgical orthopedic injuries and diagnoses (except for back and neck pain). The clinic will have X-ray on-site.

Hours span 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at 12611 North Community House Road, suite 100.

eLEND lands regional office

CHARLOTTE – eLEND has opened a regional home mortgage office at 13850 Ballantyne Corporate Place.

eLEND provides affordable home financing options to first-time buyers and existing homeowners.

“We felt it was essential to have a presence for eLEND in Charlotte, as we continue to grow and develop this innovative consumer mortgage brand,” said Robert Pieklo, eLEND’s chief strategy officer.

The division of American Financial Resources is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Brendan Carlson, regional sales manager, will be responsible for the daily operations of the office.

Bank exec headlines summit

CHARLOTTE – Michele Lieber, chief policy officer for Ally Bank, will give the keynote address at the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Financial Services Summit.

Lieber is scheduled to talk about how the transition to the Trump administration will affect the financial industry. The agenda includes panel discussions on industry growth and staff recruitment.

The event takes place 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2017, at Ballantyne Hotel & Resort. Registration costs $149 for members and $199 for others. Call 704-378-1300 for details.

Lawfirm hires female CEO

CHARLOTTE – Shana Plott, a managing director at Coleman Lew + Associates, has been named the first female CEO in the company’s 37-year history.

“Shana is the best search professional I’ve seen in my life,” said company founder Chuck Lew, who has been in the industry since 1979. “She’s sharp, puts people at ease, asks good questions, follows through on everything and is the consummate connector.”

Lew will continue his role as the firm’s managing director.