Blood center announces January drives

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas will hold blood drives this month in the south Charlotte area.

They are as follows:

Jan. 1, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Stonecrest Community Blood Drive, 7825 Rea Road.

Jan. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road.

Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Learning Experience at Ballantyne, 11625 Providence Road W.

Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harris YMCA, 5900 Quail Hollow Road.

Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors, 6846 Morrison Blvd.

Donors must weigh 120 pounds.

The center supplies blood to 27 regional hospitals in 19 counties.

Call 704-972-4700 or go to www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.