Blood center announces January drives

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas will hold blood drives this month in the south Charlotte area.
They are as follows:
- Jan. 1, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Stonecrest Community Blood Drive, 7825 Rea Road.
- Jan. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road.
- Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Learning Experience at Ballantyne, 11625 Providence Road W.
- Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harris YMCA, 5900 Quail Hollow Road.
- Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors, 6846 Morrison Blvd.
Donors must weigh 120 pounds.
The center supplies blood to 27 regional hospitals in 19 counties.
Call 704-972-4700 or go to www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.
