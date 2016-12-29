You are here: Home / News / Blood center announces January drives

Blood center announces January drives

by Leave a Comment

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas will hold blood drives this month in the south Charlotte area.

They are as follows:

  • Jan. 1, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Stonecrest Community Blood Drive, 7825 Rea Road.
  • Jan. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road.
  • Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Learning Experience at Ballantyne, 11625 Providence Road W.
  • Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harris YMCA, 5900 Quail Hollow Road.
  • Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors, 6846 Morrison Blvd.

Donors must weigh 120 pounds.

The center supplies blood to 27 regional hospitals in 19 counties.

Call 704-972-4700 or go to www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*