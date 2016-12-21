Ally Bank exec headlines financial summit

CHARLOTTE – Michele Lieber, chief policy officer for Ally Bank, will give the keynote address at the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Financial Services Summit.

Lieber is scheduled to talk about the transition to the Trump administration will have on the financial industry. The agenda includes panel discussions on industry growth and staff recruitment.

The event takes place 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2017, at Ballantyne Hotel & Resort. Registration costs $149 for members and $199 for others.

Call 704-378-1300 for details.