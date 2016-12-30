A look back at south Charlotte’s 100 biggest newsmakers of 2016

The South Charlotte Weekly 100 is our opportunity to look back at the people who made news locally, regionally or nationally. It’s our unique way of reflecting on 2016.

Business

Ike Belk & David Koerner – The U.S. Performance Center co-owners tried to partner with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to renovate fields at Jay M. Robinson Middle School, but their rezoning request was met with resistance from neighborhoods concerned about its visual impact. They wound up withdrawing their application.

John Cato – UNC Charlotte named its education college after Cato following a $5 million donation from his company. Despite a banner year in 2015, The Cato Corporation has underperformed in recent months.

Matt Coben – Coben brought Growler USA: America's Microbrew Pub to Ballantyne in January. Craft beer enthusiasts can pound more than 100 drafts. Coben sought to create a destination, not a sports bar.

Ned Curran – The Bissell Companies president and CEO chaired the N.C. Department of Transportation and Charlotte Chamber of Commerce when I-77 tolls lanes and House Bill 2 were hot topics.

John Ferriola – The Association for Iron & Steel Technology honored the Nucor CEO as Steelmaker of the Year in May. His firm ranked 170 in the Fortune 500. He chairs the World Steel Association.

Frank Harrison – Harrison is CEO of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, which earned Expansion of the Year honors from the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce in part for its new customer care center.

Tim Hose – The Synco Properties CEO convinced city council to approve rezoning to redevelop the Colony Apartments into 990 units, retail, office and hotel. Hose committed to provide affordable housing units.

Chris Koch – Koch announced in February that Carlisle Companies would move from Ballantyne to Phoenix to better serve customers. The $3.5 billion manufacturer has been operating here since 2001.

Doug Lebda – The LendingTree CEO announced plans to grow its Charlotte roots by investing $47 million into the SouthPark area. The consumer finance IT company will create 314 jobs over five years.

Carl Lee Jr. – Lee is at the top of the food chain at Snyder's-Lance, which announced plans to invest $38 million into its South Boulevard plant and Ballantyne headquarters. It gobbled Diamond Foods in February.

Bryan Meredith – The origin story of Meredith's restaurant, Queen City Q, begins on a south Charlotte basketball court. He opened his fourth location in the Hunters Crossing Shopping Center in Ballantyne.

Richard Manoogian – Manoogian serves as CEO of PlanIt Group. The IT firm ranked 12th on Inc. magazine's list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, having grown 11,525 percent in revenue over three years.

Brad Picot – The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce named the SouthEnd Dentistry owner as its Young Professional of the Year. His firm gave away more than $7,000 of dentistry through Give Kids a Smile.

Jill Philmon – Ballantyne Country Club celebrated its 20-year anniversary. Philmon is general manager for the club and president of the Club Managers Association of America board of directors.

Dan Rutledge – SignUpGenius reported 32 million visitors in the first half of 2016 and garnered several awards, including Small Tech Company of the Year at the NC Tech Awards. Rutledge is CEO.

Clemmie Spangler Jr. – Spangler, who owns National Gypsum, appeared on Forbes annual listing of the world's richest billionaires. The financial magazine ranked the former UNC system president at 722.

Chris Thomas – Thomas, a partner at Childress Klein, has attended events like the Ballantyne Breakfast Club, discussing the live-work-play environment coming to the 90-acre Waverly development.

Gene Woods – Woods joined Carolinas HealthCare System in April as president/CEO. He worked with other business leaders to heal the city following protests over police brutality through One Charlotte.

Education

Reanna Brooks – The Providence High School senior spent her junior year raising money to help renovate the playground of a children’s home in India while balancing North Carolina Governor’s School.

Ann Clark – The superintendent has come in the clutch for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the past couple years, especially after the school board dragged its feet on finding her replacement.

Beau Clark – Beau leads All CMS Kids, a parent group advocating for students staying in their neighborhood schools. He's spoken at public hearings regarding the district's new student assignment plan.

Akeshia Craven-Howell & Scott McCully – The duo spent the year tirelessly and thanklessly developing the first phase Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' new student assignment plan. In the face of criticism, their staff came up with a plan that in theory will address high concentrations of poverty.

Elyse Dashew – As the newbie on the school board, Dashew has come with some fresh perspective. She's willing to speak her mind and show empathy for both sides, particularly regarding student assignment.

Ericka Ellis-Stewart – The school board member doesn't shy away from asking hard questions. She's going to push Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to come up with a plan for its most at-risk kids.

Peggy Hey – Hey represented Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on real estate issues involving the selling of surplus land at local schools, including Ballantyne Elementary and Sedgefield Middle.

Mike Long – Carmel Christian School went without a head of school for nearly a school year before Long stepped in. He arrived just as the school started construction on its Cultivate campaign.

Jessica Miller – Miller has taught in high-poverty schools within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She has been outspoken about ensuring the student assignment plan addresses the needs of high-need students.

Colleen Perry Keith – The president of Pfeiffer University announced plans to move its Charlotte campus to the Park Seneca building and sell off its Park Road property.

Katy Ridnouer – Ridnouer founded VERITAS Community School. The charter school dolled out money for renovations, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools evicted them in summer 2016 for an academy for Garinger High School.

Katie Spata – The Covenant Day School art teacher pushes students to think creatively and connect with the community. Her photography class worked with AshaBelle, a nonprofit that helps New Delhi women.

Beth Thompson – Thompson was named Charlotte-Mecklenburg Principal of the Year. Whitewater Middle moved off the low-performing and recurring low-performing schools lists in two years.

Clayton Wilcox – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education announced it had hired Wilcox, 61, as superintendent in a process much more veiled than previous years. He'll start July 2017.

Paul Williams – Williams was the bright-eyed principal of McClintock Middle School. Under Williams, students participated in McClintock Partners in Education. He was suspended April 6 and succeeded by Mark McHugh.

Faith/Nonprofits

Kelly Brooks – Brooks spearheads SHARE Charlotte, which connects people to nonprofits. Its two-week #GivingTuesdayCLT campaign generated a national best of $7.2 million for Mecklenburg County charities.

Andy Calhoun & Todd Tibbits – Tibbits succeeded Calhoun in the spring as executive director of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. Calhoun, who led the organization since 2000, was promoted to the national YMCA office. In 2016, the organization opened Sara's YMCA in February at Ballantyne Corporate Park.

Lynn Carlson – Carlson, daughter of Rick Hendrick, bought a $4.6 million home. Her charity, Together We Feed, partnered with Charlotte Christian School to feed children. "The bottom line is hope," she said.

Mark Harris – The Charlotte First Baptist Church pastor was a columnist for South Charlotte Weekly and ran for Congress in the spring. He lost to Robert Pittenger in a three-person race by just 134 votes.

Beverly Howard – Howard received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for 28 years as director of Loaves & Fishes. The nonprofit grew to 20 pantries and fed an estimated 1.7 million during her tenure.

Leon & Sandra Levine – The Leon Levine Foundation pledged to give Carolinas Healthcare a whopping $25 million for cancer care, as well as high dollar amounts to several other agencies this year.

Spencer Lueders – His brainchild, 24 hours of Booty, celebrated raising more than $1.6 million to fight cancer over its 15 years. The cycling event began in Myers Park but has expanded to other cities.

Tony Marciano – The Charlotte Rescue Mission director continued to pen South Charlotte Weekly columns, including one following protests suggesting people of different races should eat a meal together on Friday for six consecutive weeks.

Kirsten Sikkelee – The YWCA Central Carolinas CEO spoke out about election rhetoric, House Bill 2 and CMS's efforts to address poverty. The charity strives to eliminate racism and empower women.

Kyle Thompson – Sharon United Methodist is redeveloping 8.5 acres for a 750-seat church, as well as residential and commercial uses. The pastor said this helps serve as the spiritual crossroads for SouthPark.

Miscellaneous

Greg Baskwell – Baskwell and his photogenic dog, Finley, have gained 121,000 Instagram followers and more than 228 million Vine loops through their creative videos. He coaches at SwimMAC Carolina.

Will Johns – The Sedgefield Neighborhood Association president helped stop the $3.8 million sale of surplus land at Sedgefield Middle in favor of preserving it for park space.

Lee Keesler – The executive director for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library announced Morrison Regional Library would close between 12 to 18 months, beginning Aug. 1, for renovations and an expansion.

Taylor King – The 17-year-old with infantile Batten disease inspired Gov. Pat McCrery to rename legislation that created the North Carolina Advisory Council on Rare Diseases to Taylor's Law.

Emily Maynard Johnson – The former "Bachelorette" star gave birth this year and published the New York Times bestselling book, "I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love."

Brielle Mulroy – Mulroy, a 12-year-old with Down syndrome, placed first on the bars, second on the floor routine and third all-around April 30 and May 1 at the AAU North Carolina state competition.

Paula Pridgen – Pridgen conducted extensive research to preserve the unique Dilworth Airplane Bungalow. She successfully petitioned the city to grant her 91-year-old home as a historic landmark.

Keith Scott – The 43-year-old African American's death from the gun of a Charlotte police officer was a tipping point for protests and rioting that made national news.

Richard Sheltra – Sheltra died fighting a fire April 30 at the Countryside Shopping Center. His death brought an outpouring of support to his family and the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department.

Government

Haynes Brigman – During his tenure as Pineville manager, the town acquired the old Cone Mill in hopes of cleaning it up for the private sector to redevelop. He left to become Harrisburg’s town manager.

Jacki Cole – Cole ran as the Libertarian candidate for N.C. lieutenant governor to give voters more choices on the November ballot. The south Charlotte resident received 131,945 votes – no small feat.

Warren Cooksey – As community outreach director for the N.C. Department of Transportation, the former member of city councilman touted the benefits of managed lanes and superstreets in the region.

Pat Cotham – Cotham was the leading vote-getter among county commissioners in the November election. She helped remove Trevor Fuller as chairman. She fought against the I-77 Express Lanes contract.

Ed Driggs – The Republican urged the city council against approving a nondiscrimination policy in February against the will of state lawmakers and sought a compromise following national backlash of HB2.

Trevor Fuller – Fuller was re-elected in November, but removed as chairman in December. He called for more economic opportunities and upward mobility during his state of the county address in February.

Bill James – The Charlotte Observer and TV personality Montel Williams wagged fingers at James this year over his tweets, but southern Mecklenburg residents elected him to an 11th term as county commissioner.

Marcus Jones – Jones began his tenure as Charlotte city manager in December, taking over for interim manager Ron Kimble. The city council unanimously supported the hiring of the Norfolk, Virginia manager.

Ron Kimble – Kimble served as interim city manager from July 1 to Dec. 1. He earned the Economic Growth Ally of the Year honors from the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce and Distinguished Service Award from UNC Charlotte.

Vi Lyles – The mayor pro tem expressed support for SouthPark during rezoning hearings, particularly projects that threatened an older neighborhood's charm or could potentially add more traffic.

Pat McCrory – The governor lost his bid for re-election to a second term, but held out hope for a recount. After conceding, the south Charlotte resident met with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower.

Robert Pittenger – The U.S. Congressman defeated Democratic challenger Christian Cano to get re-elected to his District 9 seat in November. He carved out a niche as an international political figure.

Matthew Ridenhour – Ridenhour defeated Marc Friedland in the November election to win another term as District 5 county commissioner. The Republican clashed at times with some of his Democratic colleagues.

Jennifer Roberts – National news outlets interviewed Charlotte's mayor as residents protested the police shooting of an African-American. Roberts also was a Republican scapegoat for

– National news outlets interviewed Charlotte’s mayor as residents protested the police shooting of an African-American. Roberts also was a Republican scapegoat for the HB2 controversy. Kenny Smith – The city councilman oversaw several major redevelopment proposals of the Cotswold and SouthPark areas. He helped rally support of the Urban Land Institute’s study of SouthPark.

– The city councilman oversaw several major redevelopment proposals of the Cotswold and SouthPark areas. He helped rally support of the Urban Land Institute’s study of SouthPark. Scott Stone – Stone defeated Tim Morgan by 395 votes in the Republican primary for the N.C. District 105 seat. Gov. Pat McCrory appointed him to the seat in May, which he won in the November election.

Sports (National)

Kathleen Baker & Katie Meili – Kathleen Baker and Katie Meili won gold medals in the 4×100-meter medley relay at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Both swimmers trained at SwimMAC Carolina. Baker’s story was especially inspirational, considering she has Crohn’s Disease.

– Kathleen Baker and Katie Meili won gold medals in the 4×100-meter medley relay at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Both swimmers trained at SwimMAC Carolina. Baker’s story was especially inspirational, considering she has Crohn’s Disease. Rich Cho – Despite not being a market free agents clamor to, the general manager has turned the Charlotte Hornets into a playoff team. He placed fifth in NBA Executive of the Year voting.

– Despite not being a market free agents clamor to, the general manager has turned the Charlotte Hornets into a playoff team. He placed fifth in NBA Executive of the Year voting. Anthony Ervin – Ervin competed in his third Summer Olympics, winning gold in the 50-meter freestyle and 4×100 freestyle relay. He trained at SwimMAC Carolina. Ervin also released a memoir.

– Ervin competed in his third Summer Olympics, winning gold in the 50-meter freestyle and 4×100 freestyle relay. He trained at SwimMAC Carolina. Ervin also released a memoir. Jimmy Feigen & Ryan Lochte – Jimmy Feigen and Ryan Lochte not only won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics, but they also received suspensions following a brush-up with Rio De Janeiro police. They trained at SwimMAC Carolina. Lochte later competed in ABC TV series “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jimmy Feigen and Ryan Lochte not only won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics, but they also received suspensions following a brush-up with Rio De Janeiro police. They trained at SwimMAC Carolina. Lochte later competed in ABC TV series “Dancing with the Stars.” Jeff Gordon – The retired NASCAR driver joined FOX NASCAR as a broadcast analyst. He also filled in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a few races and released an authorized biography.

– The retired NASCAR driver joined FOX NASCAR as a broadcast analyst. He also filled in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a few races and released an authorized biography. James Hahn – Hahn held off Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy to win the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club. His second PGA tournament victory earned $1.3 million.

– Hahn held off Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy to win the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club. His second PGA tournament victory earned $1.3 million. Richard Hendrick – The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce named Hendrick its 2016 Citizen of the Carolinas for his contributions to the city. Hendrick Motorsports won its 12th NASCAR championship.

– The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce named Hendrick its 2016 Citizen of the Carolinas for his contributions to the city. Hendrick Motorsports won its 12th NASCAR championship. Jimmie Johnson – The driver won the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championship and celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which helps children in need.

– The driver won the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championship and celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which helps children in need. David Marsh – Marsh works as CEO of SwimMac Carolina, a center on Providence Road that helped five swimmers win gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He coached the 2016 USA Women’s Team.

– Marsh works as CEO of SwimMac Carolina, a center on Providence Road that helped five swimmers win gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He coached the 2016 USA Women’s Team. Tiffany Mitchell – The Indian Fever drafted the former Providence Day basketball star ninth in the WNBA Draft in April. The team made national news for kneeling during the National Anthem.

– The Indian Fever drafted the former Providence Day basketball star ninth in the WNBA Draft in April. The team made national news for kneeling during the National Anthem. Ron Rivera – Rivera won NFL Coach of the Year honors in February for the second time after leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50. Riverboat Ron also supports several charities.

– Rivera won NFL Coach of the Year honors in February for the second time after leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50. Riverboat Ron also supports several charities. Brian Roberts – The Charlotte Hornets traded Roberts in February to the Miami Heat. The Heat then traded him to the Portland Trailblazers. The Piper Glen resident signed with the Hornets five months later.

– The Charlotte Hornets traded Roberts in February to the Miami Heat. The Heat then traded him to the Portland Trailblazers. The Piper Glen resident signed with the Hornets five months later. Felix Sabates – Felix Sabates, who has an ownership stake with the Charlotte Hornets, made national headlines for blaming city council for the NBA pulling its All-Star game out of the city.

