12 Days of Hot Dogs promotion concludes

CHARLOTTE – JJ’s Red Hots challenged fans to submit their most creative hot dogs for a chance to be featured for a day at its Ballantyne and Dilworth locations.

The 12 finalists for the fourth annual 12 Days of Hot Dogs promotion were Davis Cary, Desiree Fair, Sandy Gordon, Ryan Krause, Eric Lockwood, Rico Renzi, Porsche Ross, Rebecca Studtmann, Eric Troutman, Bobby Williams, Mallory Willink and Andrew Young.

The winner, based on most hot dogs sold, will win a $150 Amazon Gift Card.