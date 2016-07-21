Family getting $15,000 bathroom makeover

CHARLOTTE – Anitra Mecadon, a TV host on DIY Network and HGTV, recently announced the three winners of National Gypsum’s PURPLE-to-Perfect Contest.

Mecadon will work with the winners, including Nate and Kyle Smith of Charlotte, on their room makeovers. The Smiths, who own a home in the Sardis Woods area, won a $15,000 bathroom makeover.

The couple submitted a video entry highlighting some of their bathroom’s problems, including a lack of privacy and space, old carpet and 30-year-old tile. Their little baby got screen time, too.

“National Gypsum selected these winners because they creatively demonstrated how a renovation with our high-performance PURPLE drywall would immediately improve their homes,” said Jay Watt, marketing director for the south Charlotte firm.