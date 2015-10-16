Development Briefs for 10/16/15

Realty agent sentenced to seven years in prison for racketeering

A U.S. district judge sentenced a real estate agent to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release following his October 2013 conviction on federal racketeering charges.

Nathan Shane Wolf, 44, participated in a mortgage fraud scheme accounting for more than $13 million in fraudulently obtained loans, according to trial evidence.

Witnesses testified that Wolf arranged for builders to pretend to sell luxury real estate at inflated prices to secure inflated mortgage loans from a bank. Builders accepted the lower price, while Wolf arranged for the difference between the inflated and true prices to be paid from the loan proceeds as kickbacks.

Wolf received more than $200,000 in commissions on the fraudulent transactions, according to the sentencing hearing.

Big Sky Associates acquires security advisory firm ProVerity

Big Sky Associates acquired ProVerity Inc., a Virginia provider of advisory services in the security field.

Greg Cullison, ProVerity’s Founder and CEO joins Big Sky in a senior executive role.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition enhances our portfolio of client offerings in our core areas of security, suitability and in particular the insider threat issue, a pervasive problem that continues to threaten national and economic security,” CEO John Dillard said.

Big Sky Associates, an operations improvement company, is located at 1600 E. Woodlawn Road.

Grubb Properties project to build around existing structures

Grubb Properties wants to develop up to 600,000 square feet of commercial space and 450 residential units around two existing buildings at Park Road and Mockingbird Lane.

The 10.7-acre site also is bounded by Abbey Place and Hedgemore Drive.

Plans call for buildings to replace some of the parking lots.

A public hearing is set for Dec. 14.

Model home to host art show

David Weekley Homes will host a pop-up art show featuring JWV Artists at one of its newest model homes, The Plaza, in the Avignon neighborhood.

The art show takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Plaza model home, located at 4304 Calvet Court.

The three-story model home offers 3,300 square feet with four bedrooms, four full baths, one half bath and two-car garage. This home also includes quartz countertops, custom cabinets and 11-foot ceilings.

Prices for the SouthPark community start at the $760,000s.

Call 800-393-9968 for details about Avignon.

David Weekly plans gated neighborhood with townhomes

David Weekley Homes is planning a build a gate neighborhood with 68 townhomes and 27 single-family homes on North Community House Road.

The 15.2-acre site is north of Bryant Farms Road and south of Briarwick Lane.

A public hearing is set for Dec. 14.

Sharon Road could receive senior citizen housing near Harris YMCA

Senior citizen housing is being proposed at 2.93 acres near the Harris YMCA.

Plans call for up to 160 age-restricted dependent and independent living unit/beds at 6151 Sharon Road.

A public hearing is set for Dec. 14 .

Send development news to justin@carolinaweeklynewspapers.com