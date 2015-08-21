Craft absence

South Charlotte has it all – except a brewery

Asheville. It’s the first place everyone thinks of when discussing the craft beer capital of North Carolina.

But the tides are turning.

It started in 2009, when Olde Mecklenburg Brewery opened its doors on Yancey Road and became Charlotte’s first local brewery. Charlotteans flocked to the city’s latest venture and welcomed it with open arms.

Other brewers took notice and soon, craft breweries began popping up across the city.

Heist Brewery, Free Range Brewing and NoDa Brewing Company opened in NoDa. Sycamore Brewing, Triple C. Brewing and Sugar Creek Brewing opened in SouthEnd. Lake Norman welcomed Primal Brewing and D9 Brewing Company. Even Mint Hill opened its own brewery with The Barking Duck and The Dreamweaver’s Brewery will soon open in downtown Waxhaw, becoming Union County’s first brewery. Pineville will open its first brewery, “Pintville” in the coming weeks.

In a span of just six years, the greater Charlotte area now houses 17 breweries with another 20 in the works; Asheville is home to 21.

Despite the boom in Charlotte’s brewery industry, south Charlotte – meaning Myers Park and south to Ballantyne – comes up dry.

From the outside looking in, the south Charlotte area appears ripe for a brewer to come in and take the market by storm. The multi-million dollar mixed-use Waverly development at the Interstate 485 and Providence Road corridor is under construction, soon to be followed by Rea Farms. Ballantyne Village has welcomed several new tenants in recent months after undergoing a $500,000 renovation, not to mention the luxury resort that resides across the street.

The median age of the 28277 zip code is 37 years old, where 42 percent of the population is married without children and the average median household income is $93,276 – 41 percent higher than the rest of the city.

But brewers and developers argue it’s not that simple, citing two main factors as to why the area might not see a brewery for a while – location and rent prices.

Take a look at the breweries north of Ballantyne and bulk of them are located in renovated warehouses or older brick buildings with a “main street” feel.

“There are many factors that contribute to finding the perfect location for a brewery,” said Laura Antanaitis, communications director at NoDa Brewing Company. “Interestingly enough, some of the most important factors regarding the actual building include tall ceilings, correct zoning and lower per-square-footage rent.”

Pintville is located in a century old, 2,000-square-foot building on Main Street. The Dreamweaver’s Brewery is taking over the empty fire station in downtown Waxhaw. Most of south Charlotte – Ballantyne in particular – is new construction, dating back just 20 years. There is no main street, no abandoned warehouse, no dilapidated buildings to revamp.

“For a brewery, you have to have specific width and height requirements,” said Neil Gimon, owner of Dreamweaver’s Brewery. “The space needs to be very specific.”

If a brewer or investor wanted to build in the south Charlotte area, they most likely would need to build from the ground up, resulting in more capital costs. If a space did become available – in the Arboretum or another older shopping center – rent could be twice as high as what it would cost to open outside of the 28277 zip code.

Despite the obstacles, residents are still thirsty and don’t want to drive 30 minutes north or south to grab a craft beer at a local brewery.

“Absolutely we’re ready for one,” said Ballantyne resident Tim Morgan. “Charlotte is starting to be recognized as one of the top microbreweries in the Southeast…. Friends I hang out with brew their own beer, or want to, and they’re definitely becoming connoisseurs. With the numbers you have in this area, and the growth it’s seeing, it’s time.”

Antanaitis said even though south Charlotte is an untapped market for a brewery, a potential brewer would need to consider the market and if the brewery would distribute.

“A brewery would need to consider if they’re going to distribute their project and how to find their own niche market in doing so,” she said. “If ‘said’ brewery only wishes to sell their product in-house, the business would most likely need to find an already bustling location or something cloistered within walking distance of local residencies.”

Morgan said he wouldn’t be surprised if investors or potential brewers began looking at property along the Highway 51 corridor or U.S. 521.

As with anything in the increasingly popular south Charlotte area, it’s probably only a matter of time before a millennial or young entrepreneur saves enough money to tap into the market in Ballantyne. Until then, residents will have to suffer through rush hour traffic to enjoy their favorite local brew.