Brightmore of South Charlotte opens, wins national award

New senior living center to hold grand opening in June

Liberty Senior Living’s Brightmore of South Charlotte will open its doors to prospective residents during a grand opening celebration on June 9, a Tuesday, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The senior living center, located at 10225 Old Ardrey Kell Road in south Charlotte, is Ballantyne’s only full service retirement community. The community features 148 units rented on a month-to-month basis, four dining options, an indoor heated swimming pool and wellness center with workout equipment.

The completion of the highly-anticipated Brightmore has been a long time coming; the site plan was approved by Charlotte City Council in September 2011 and construction began in early 2012. The community, which spans over 17 acres, cost upward of $35 million.

More than three years later, Brightmore is attracting national attention.

Brightmore was recently awarded the 2015 Best of 50+ Housing Silver Award for Best 50+ Independent Living Community by the National Association of Home Builders. Brightmore is Liberty Senior Living’s first community in the Charlotte area

The award recognizes communities and developments that promote wellness, innovation and quality of life in the senior housing market for residents 50 years old and older.

Jerry Cooper, director of marketing and development for Liberty Senior Living, said the project is “one of a kind” for the south Charlotte community and will provide residents with a unique alternative to senior living.

“This is extremely unique to the Charlotte area,” he said. “Everyone has been extremely pleased and we’ve gotten so many compliments on the décor – the bright, open, airiness and all the individual living spaces. The fact that it has four different dining options is extremely unique and the interest has been phenomenal.”

Brightmore, which is open to seniors 62 years old and older, welcomed its first residents in early April. Forty-six apartments are currently occupied and another 70 are spoken for and will be moving in within the next month, Cooper said. The community will be at 50 percent occupancy by the 90-day mark.

“The response from Charlotte area seniors to Brightmore of South Charlotte has been phenomenal,” he added. “We already have over 155 Priority Partners interested in the community and 46 are already moved in and enjoying their new homes and lifestyle. People are attracted to our innovative designs, financial flexibility and upscale amenities and services.”

Brightmore residents can choose from assisted living or independent living apartments. Cooper said the community is designed to keep residents healthy and active. The center also conducts a Memory Care program for residents and educational programs for families and loved ones to prepare for the challenges and changes of memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The grand opening celebration on June 9 will give prospective residents the opportunity to learn more about the community, tour two fully decorated model apartments and enjoy refreshments prepared by Brightmore chefs. Residents also can view the community’s wellness center, full service and private dining rooms and pub.

“We’re attracting people looking for a new, full service, rental retirement community in which they can lock their home and go whether it’s to visit family, take a cruise or just get away for a few days,” Cooper said.

“Our focus is on keeping folks healthy and independent for as long as possible.”

Brightmore also will host a grand opening celebration, which will be open to the public, on June 10, a Wednesday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Contact Brigitte Rinaldi at 704-577-0511 to RSVP for the grand opening. Visit www.brighmoreofsouthcharlotte.com for more information.