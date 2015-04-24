South Charlotte doctor develops non-surgical disc restoration method

Dr. Eric Shapiro has been treating patients suffering from spinal disc problems from his south Charlotte chiropractic office since 1996, but it was seven years ago when he realized many patients were not getting well, even after physical therapy, rehabilitation, chiropractic care and surgery.

Shapiro explained without specific circulation at a spinal disc, the disc will die in the same way a plant will die if not properly watered. Taking pain medication or removing portions of the disc will not heal the disc.

In order to combat the problem, Shapiro secured exclusive rights to non-invasive medical equipment, which increases circulation to the damaged disc and allows the disc to repair, and developed the trademarked non-surgical disc restoration (NDR) method.

“Patients are so focused on resolving their symptoms that they can overlook the problem itself,” he said. “The method we use … is a several-step process that not only nourishes and hydrates the disc, but essentially reestablishes the mechanisms that the disc uses to hydrate.”

Shapiro spent five years researching medical equipment before securing exclusivity with the NDR technology.

“It’s not just a symptom reducer,” Shapiro said. “It’s a quality of life increase – no more walkers, no more canes, no more medication.”

Shapiro, the founder and director of Preferred Chiropractic Center off Carmel Road, opened Carolina Disc Associates in Ballantyne two years ago specifically to deliver the NDR method.

Before treatment, Shapiro analyzes a patient’s MRI to determine if he or she is a candidate for NDR.

“We ask them frankly, ‘What are you looking for?’” he said. “If they’re looking for pain relief only, we refer them. If they want a quick fix, that’s not what they’re going to get. But we often see people who are desperate and don’t know what to do. We honor and respect the fact the human anatomy works properly if you deliver what it needs.”

Shapiro said the NDR method has re-motivated him in his career, as he’s helping individuals of all ages suffering from disc problems find healing, adding he believes the NDR method is the future of disc treatment.