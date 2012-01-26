Etiquette school opens in Ballantyne

The Ballantyne School of Etiquette is looking to bring ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ back into the vocabulary of students in Charlotte.

The new business, which opened this week, wants to address the two words, as well as dining skills and age-appropriate social manners like social networking, interview skills and dressing appropriately for your body type and the occasion. Each class will take place in an interactive, casual classroom setting.

“The goal of The Ballantyne School of Etiquette is to help young adults understand that manners, in all settings, are a reflection of who they are, how they feel about themselves and those that they are with,” Anjali Arnold, founder and instructor of the new school, said in a news release.

Class meets once a week for 10 weeks, and is available for students in middle and high schools.

Classes start the week of Feb. 6 in two south Charlotte locations: 15720 John J. Delaney Road, in the Ballantyne Corporate Park; and the YWCA of the Central Carolinas, 3420 Park Road. Find more information at the school’s website, www.theballantyneschoolofetiquette.com.