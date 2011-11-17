Carmel Place seniors want to see veterans Outward Bound

by Ciera Choate

South Charlotte’s Carmel Place kicked off a series of fundraisers this weekend aimed at helping veterans get back where they belong.

The local retirement home played host Saturday, Nov. 12, to a bake/yard sale, raising $57 for an Outward Bound program geared for veterans. The internationally known Outward Bound wilderness program helps soldiers returning from war cope with the stress of their experience and deal with issues they commonly confront, including mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse and unemployment.

While taking treks in the wilderness, veterans also build a support community with other veterans and take part in discussions on readjustment and transition challenges.

Holiday Retirement, which runs hundreds of senior communities across the country, including Carmel Place, is hoping to raise $1.2 million for Outward Bound, with all its communities participating in a series of events. If successful, the campaign will pay for some 600 veterans to take part in the program.

Outward Bound costs $2,000 per person to complete the course and receive the necessary equipment.

“It’s something that the Holiday Retirement Corporation decided to partner with and support, so company-wide, we are all doing something this month and next month to raise money for a particular organization,” Anne Marie Obrikat, community sales leader at Carmel Place, said.

On Saturday, Carmel Place chef Frank Halasz prepared a number of baked goods for the event, including pies, cupcakes and cookies, in hopes of luring in customers. Members of the senior community held a yard sale at the same time.

That $57 will serve as a starting point. Organizers hope more money comes in at the Dec. 3 artisan sale and the Dec. 10 winter festival, which will include raffles and a drawing.

Also, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Carmel Place honored its residents who are veterans with a flag-raising ceremony. A wall dedicated to the veterans stays up year round at the center.

“Our veterans wall salutes our veterans who live here,” Obrikat said. “As they move in, we ask them for a picture, and we hang it on the wall. That way we can give them a sense of pride of what they’ve done, and it lets us honor them everyday. We do a lot with the veterans here.”

People who missed the bake sale or can’t make it to the other programs can still take part in the Outward Bound campaign, including taking part yourself. Anyone can sign up for the challenging courses offered by the program.

Also, Carmel Place is collecting donations, from $10 to $2,000. The basic $10 provides the veteran with a compass to guide them through the course.

Find more information or donate to Outward Bound campaign for veterans at the nonprofit organization’s website, www.outwardbound.org.