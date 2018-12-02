Calvary Church offers candlelight Christmas Eve services

CHARLOTTE – Senior Pastor John Munro will present a special message on the transforming peace and eternal hope of the Lord Jesus Christ during a Christmas Eve service at Calvary Church.

The service, “The Coming of the Savior,” will feature traditional carols and contemporary songs led by the Calvary choirs, band and orchestra, with the added beauty of candlelight.

Everyone is welcome at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. Nursery to age 3 will be provided at 4 and 6 p.m. ASL interpretation, as well as Spanish, Chinese and Russian translation, will be available at 6 p.m.

Visit www.calvarychurch.com/christmas for details.

