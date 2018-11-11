ReelWorks finds on-demand partner for ‘The Trump Prophecy’

CHARLOTTE – Rick Eldridge, producer and CEO of independent film house ReelWorks Studios, has partnered with Christian Cinema for on-demand digital streaming of the theatrical release, “The Trump Prophecy.”

“Christian Cinema has delivered for us by making our film accessible immediately – thereby meeting the demand of our growing audience worldwide,” Eldridge said. “We’re thrilled to partner with them, and overwhelmed at the number of viewers they’ve been able to reach in such a short time frame.”

Visit www.thetrumpprophecymovie.com to rent or purchase a copy.