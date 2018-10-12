Rev. Tony: I felt like Christopher Columbus discovering America

This is the weekend we celebrate the birth of a man who wouldn’t stop and ask for directions.

Yes, Columbus was bent on going west to find the Far East. That makes absolutely no sense. But isn’t that what we do as men? Columbus pushed on believing he was right.

He would have done well in the days before GPS. Back then, we wrote down directions and attempted to read them while we were driving. We’d miss a turn and keep going, believing that we would eventually arrive at our destination. We only stopped when the light on the gas gauge started flashing. This forces us to do the unforgiveable man thing: We pull over and ask for directions.

Lucky for Columbus, he discovered the New World. Had he been wrong, he may have fallen off the face of the earth. He didn’t get lost. He just didn’t stop at the local convenience store and ask for help.

Sometimes (all right, more than sometimes) I think I have all the answers. My mother often said I was one of the most stubborn human beings she had ever met. When I think I have the right answer, I can dig in my heels. I think I’m right and won’t ask for help. Let me tell you a story.

I enjoy working out at the Dowd YMCA before work. I have a routine I do on their machines. It was working well, and I was improving. When they started the new construction, they relocated the equipment. I didn’t know where they moved it to and being the independent person I am, I didn’t ask. Time went on and my routine of working out on the machines went into the history book.

One day, I finished my workout on the elliptical trainer and decided to return to the locker room a different way. Instead of turning left to go down the steps, I made a right and followed the construction down the hall. As I got past the construction area, I felt like Columbus seeing the New World for the first time. There was this blinding light as I discovered the expanded weight room. It was big. It was bright. It was huge. It was the promised land for weight training.

As I entered the new weight room, I envisioned Columbus anchoring his boats and walking onto the New World. I sat on a machine and began pumping iron. It felt wonderful. My muscles were being used for the first time in a long time.

Since then, I have a routine I do on the machines twice per week. I’m increasing the weight I use. There are machines I didn’t know existed. Several are helping me work on my core.

Why do I share this? Sometimes the answers are right in front of us. Sometimes the answers we need are just around the corner. Sometimes we don’t see it because our heart is closed, and we aren’t open to receiving the gift of hope.

Do you ever think that perhaps God is moving in front of you? Do you ever consider that we don’t see His hand because our heart is closed? Then we think God doesn’t care or doesn’t answer our prayer. The Y already had the equipment in place, but I didn’t ask for help. I didn’t ask where they relocated it. Had I asked, I would have enjoyed it a lot sooner. If I ask God for His help, I could experience His solutions to the challenges I face to my life.

I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.

The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.

Help families give thanks

The Charlotte Rescue Mission conducts a Thanksgiving Food Box drive to provide a hot meal for families to enjoy in the comfort of their own home. The mission has already received requests for 2,880 Thanksgiving Food boxes. The mission requests one family prepare one complete Thanksgiving food box for another family. Call Pam at 704-973-2213 or email Thanksgiving@CharlotteRescueMis sion.org to get details regarding contents, delivery days and delivery location. Last year, the mission collected 3,100 boxes.