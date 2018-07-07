Dive into the arts with Camp Vivace

CHARLOTTE – Living Saviour Lutheran Church will offer Camp Vivace, its popular music, drama and art camp for youth ages 7-12.

Don Huff, Living Saviour’s minister of music, will lead the camp, which concludes with a full musical production. This year, campers will produce “Jonah’s Druthers,” the biblical story of Jonah in Old Western setting. The story unfolds with lots of action and oftentimes humorous dialog. Campers create and paint the sets used for the musical.

The camp takes place 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 16 to 20 at the church, 6817 Carmel Road. The church limits the size of the camp and asks parents to register children by July 6. The camp costs $75.

Contact the church office: lslc@livingsaviour.org or 704-542-3626.