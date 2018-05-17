Korean faith leader speaking at commencement

CHARLOTTE – The Rev. Samwhan Kim, founder of MyungSung Church, the world’s largest Presbyterian church, will give the commencement address for Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary’s Charlotte campus.

Kim will speak at 10 a.m. May 19 at Forest Hill Church, 7224 Park Road.

Under his leadership, the church grew to more than 100,000 adherents and helped launch dozens of other churches and humanitarian projects, include a medical center and college in Ethiopia.

“Christians throughout the world have long been inspired by the phenomenal growth of the church in South Korea, and by the fervency and devotion of Korean Christians,” Donald Fairbairn Jr., dean of the Charlotte Campus.