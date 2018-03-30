Rev. Tony: How Billy Graham shaped my life

I had the privilege of attending the funeral service for Dr. Billy Graham. His daughter, Ruth, said that everyone has a Billy Graham story. I have a few. Let me share them with you.

In the early 1970s, the Jesus movement landed in my town. High school kids were turning off drugs and alcohol and turning onto Jesus. Every Sunday night was the Christian concert at the local church. One night, I went forward to give my heart to Jesus. The man who lead me to faith was using the tract by Billy Graham, “Steps to Peace with God.”

Years later, I was at a Billy Graham crusade in New Jersey. My wife and daughter came with me. When the altar call was given by Dr. Graham, my daughter wanted to go forward. Thinking she just wanted to be “where the action was” I dismissed it. She kept pressing me that she wanted to go forward. Thinking I could outsmart her, I asked her why everyone was going forward. She explained they were giving their heart to Jesus. We went forward together and I had the privilege of leading her to faith.

A few more years later, I would come to Charlotte Rescue Mission. Dr. Graham’s father was one of our founders. His brother, Melvin, served on our board of directors. His sister, Jean, endorsed my book. His nephew, Mel, continues to be a good friend to me.

I loved listening to Dr. Graham. I could see him preaching to a stadium of people who eagerly came to hear him speak. He would look across the thousands of people and say these words, “God Loves You.”

I borrowed that from Dr. Graham in my sermon, “God Loves You.” I begin the sermon with the story when Amy Grant came to do a benefit concert for Charlotte Rescue Mission. Months before the concert, I excitedly told our auditor the news. Without looking up at me, he said, “Oh, she’s divorced.” I was horrified by his comment. What he said was God loves you only if you live a perfect life. If you get a divorce, become an addict, or do something else, then you are damaged goods and He withholds His love.

The sermon continues talking about the difference between conditional love and unconditional love. Conditional love is based on the idea if you are good, then you are loved. Unconditional love says, “You are loved.” It is not based on your performance. I add, it’s based on the cross. This is when I copy Dr. Graham.

I look out onto the congregation and in my mind, divide it into six sectors. To each sector, I say, “God Loves You.” After saying it three times, I slow down as my hand goes across the center aisle. My speech slows down a lot. Then I say for the fourth time, “God Loves You.” By now I have everyone’s attention. No one is moving. I repeat, “God Loves You.” Then I give a long pregnant pause, and very slowly say for the last time, “God Loves You.” I can almost see the people squirming in their seats. It’s as if they are saying, “Tell us we messed up; tell us God is angry with us, tell us God is disappointed in us but don’t tell us God Loves Us.”

As a Christ follower, I believe God loves us. He sent His son to die on the cross to forgive our sins and offer us the opportunity to receive that forgiveness and be in relationship with Him.

The Rev. Tony Marciano is the executive director of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.