Pittenger joins Charlotte Rabbi in celebration of Passover

CHARLOTTE – Congressman Robert Pittenger had the honor March 30 of buying chometz (products derived from certain grains) from Rabbi Chanoch Oppenheim and the Charlotte Torah Center congregation.

The tradition of selling chometz to a non-Jewish person ensures compliance with Torah law directing Jewish households to not have products derived from barley, oats, wheat, rye and spelt during Passover.

“America shares a special and lasting relationship with the nation of Israel, and I was humbled to join Rabbi Oppenheim for today’s purchase of the chometz,” Pittenger said.