How could you tell if I was from New Jersey?

Remember a few weeks ago when we were promised a light dusting of snow, perhaps one half to one inch. We quickly passed that figure. Some areas received as much as seven inches.

Twice on Wednesday I was outside cleaning off cars and shoveling snow from my driveway and sidewalk. A few hours later, I was back at it. None of my neighbors cleaned their property. I knew the drill. You shovel snow the day it falls.

When I was a kid, there was a time I didn’t want to shovel it. I would do it the next day. Overnight, the snow froze. I found myself chopping ice to clean the driveway. I never made that mistake again. When my three kids lived at home, we went outside to shovel snow the day of the storm. They asked why were we cleaning the driveway when none of our neighbors were doing it. I explained we were all born in New Jersey and that was what we did – shoveled snow the day of the storm.

My mark is when it snows, Tony shovels snow that day. Let me ask you a different question – what is the mark of someone who professes to be a Christian?

There is a Scripture in Paul’s letter to the church in Corinth where he talks about the body of Christ. He explains some are hands, others are feet. Some will be an eye and others will be a toe. Some are very visible; others work behind the scenes. Who is more significant?

Paul closes that chapter with a great line saying, “Let me show you a more excellent way.” From there he breaks into the great love chapter that is often read at weddings. It says, “If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.”

Since I claim to be from New Jersey, what is my mark – I shovel snow the day it falls. Since I claim to be a Christ follower, what is that mark? It is not my ability to speak in front of a crowd and inspire them. It is not my ability to quote scripture while I teach Bible class. It is not being President of the Charlotte Rescue Mission and working with those struggling with addictions and poverty.

The only mark I have is to be a loving person. What is love? Paul continues to define it. He says, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

Love is not the “crazy feelings” we declare when we fall in love. Yes, they exist. Love is an act of the will. It is a choice we make to want the very best for someone – whether we like them or not.

I’m thinking about buying an electric snow shovel. After all, I’ll be outside in our next blizzard of snow.

Rev. Tony Marciano is the executive director of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.