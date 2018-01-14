Registration opens Jan. 24 for 24 Hours of Booty

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation will open registration Jan. 24 for the 24 Hours of Booty.

The 17th annual charity cycling and walking event, presented by Levine Cancer Institute, is scheduled to roll on Charlotte’s “Booty Loop” in Myers Park from 7 p.m. July 27 to 7 p.m. July 28. The second annual walk will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28.

“We encourage people to sign up right away to maximize training and fundraising opportunities that will make an immediate impact on the lives of people affected by cancer,” said Mallory Walsh, executive director of 24 Foundation.

In the past 17 years, 24 Foundation has raised more than $18.7 million to support cancer navigation and survivorship programs and services.

Visit www.24foundation.org/register/charlotte/ or call 704-365-4417 to register.