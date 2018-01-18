Greater Charlotte Heart Ball set for Feb. 10

CHARLOTTE – More than 1,000 people from more than 100 companies will gather Feb. 10 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Greater Charlotte Heart Ball.

The event raises over $1 million annually to help with the American Heart Association’s mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

The sold-out event has a financial goal of $1,350,000. The evening includes entertainment, dining, auctions and survivor testimonies.

Visit http://charlottencheartball.heart.org for details.