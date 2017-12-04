‘Sing! An Irish Christmas’ comes to Calvary

CHARLOTTE – Calvary Church welcomes internationally acclaimed Christian singer-songwriters Keith & Kristyn Getty for "Sing! An Irish Christmas.” They join the Calvary Choirs for a vibrant celebration of the true message of the Christmas season, featuring songs and carols blending Celtic, bluegrass, Americana, contemporary and classical music. The concert starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. No tickets or reserved seating for the concert. Childcare to age 4 provided. Keith and Kristyn will participate in Sunday morning worship at Calvary at 9:45 a.m. Visit www.calvarychurch.com/christmas or call 704-543-1200 for details.