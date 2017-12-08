Church revives 60-year-old art of making Chrismons

by Frank DeLoache and Robin LaFollette

CHARLOTTE – The congregation of Living Saviour Lutheran Church celebrated the beginning of Advent 2017 with the revival of a special American tradition that was born 60 years ago but has faded somewhat in popularity.

Robin LaFollette, an Indian Land resident and member of Living Saviour, fell in love with the church’s Chrismon Tree when her family first joined the church a few years ago. Chrismons are ornaments of religious symbols handcrafted with pearls, beads, Styrofoam and trims. They are always done in white, representing light, peace, joy, purity and heaven, and gold, symbolizing the majesty and glory of the Son of God.

On Dec. 3, as in many Christian homes, Living Saviour’s members lit the first candle on the Advent wreath during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. And this year, Pastor Angela King Powell also dedicated new Chrismons.

Living Saviour, located at 6817 Carmel Road, has had a Chrismon tree since the early 1980s, but LaFollette, who enjoys sewing and other creative arts, was surprised to learn that church members hadn’t added new Chrismons to the sanctuary tree for some time.

“It is such a beautiful tradition, and I knew people would love to revive the art of making Chrismons,” she said. Members of a Lutheran church in Virginia are credited with creating the first Chrismons in 1957. Unique to the time as the only authentic religious ornaments, their popularity spread quickly in the early 1960s and remains evident in some Christian churches today.

LaFollette and a team of volunteers held two workshops in November at the church to learn how to make Chrismons, and teams of two worked together to create new pieces. On Dec. 3, Pastor Powell dedicated 12 new Chrismon pieces for Living Saviour’s tree. The new pieces were created exclusively of gold beads and pearls, and several of the larger pieces took more than 10 hours to complete.

Visitors are welcome to view the Chrismon tree until early January at the church’s 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. worship services. Visit www.livingsaviourlc.org for details.