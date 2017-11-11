Providence Chamber Music Series presents Christmas concert

CHARLOTTE – The Providence Chamber Music Series’ Christmas Concert will feature two well-known settings of the “Gloria” text.

Under the direction of Music Director Adam Ward, the youth choir will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s setting with strings and the chancel choir will perform John Rutter’s setting accompanied by brass, organ and percussion.

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.

Call 704-333-9536 or 704-366-7442, as well as visit

www.providenceumc.org/music for details.