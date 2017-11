CHARLOTTE – Light of Christ United Methodist Church invites families to experience A Night in Bethlehem.

The 90-minute adventure lets kids explore the city of Bethlehem. They’ll visit booths around the city and enjoy hands-on experiences, crafts, and snacks – all while learning about Jesus.

The event takes place 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the church, located at 9212 Bryant Farms Road.

Email brice@locumc.org or visit locumc.org to register for the free event.