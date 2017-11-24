Faith briefs for Nov. 24

Salvation Army begins Red Kettle Campaign

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army launched its Red Kettle campaign on Nov. 17 at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets.

Kettles can be found in more than 50 locations around Charlotte throughout Dec. 23, with scores more throughout the region. People can also give to the campaign online or text “KettleCLT” to 71777.

“The money raised through the Red Kettle effort helps people at Christmas time and supports our year-round programs to care for homeless women; mentor at-risk youth; and provide other critical services to those in need,” said Major Larry Broome, area commander of The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte.

Sign up at www.RegistertoRing.com.

Blood center hosts Puppies for Patients campaign

CHARLOTTE – Community Blood Center of the Carolinas in bringing joy to children this holiday season through its 13th annual Puppies for Patients program.

Donors who give blood or platelets through Dec. 31 will sign a gift tag that will then be attached to a stuffed toy puppy. The center will deliver the puppies to children in area hospitals and care facilities.

Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

Calvary Church hosts concert

CHARLOTTE – Join Calvary Church to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with its annual holiday organ concert on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Calvary organist Elizabeth Hildebrand and friends from the Calvary Orchestra will present a seasonal program of instrumental hymns and carols.

The concert is free and open to everyone.

Calvary Church is located at 5801 Pineville–Matthews Road in Charlotte. Visit www.calva rychurch.com for details.

Charity could win security system in online vote

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Rescue Mission is among three finalists to receive a $10,000 integrated security system from Security 101 as part of the corporate-wide sixth annual Gift of Security.

The winner of the system will be chosen in a public online voting process running through Dec. 8.

“It’s often difficult for nonprofits to address security needs with their budgets,” said Liza Alexander, owner of Security 101 – Charlotte. “We’re excited to use our expertise to help a nonprofit organization in our community reduce crime, protect its organization and the people they serve.”

Visit www.charlotte/gift-of-security to vote.

#GivingTuesdayCLT tries to rally community

CHARLOTTE – SHARE Charlotte launched its fourth annual #GivingTuesdayCLT campaign.

The campaign encourages the community to support 235 nonprofits through Nov. 28 at www.GivingTuesdayCLT.org.

“We know that most people want to do good, but don’t always take action,” said Kelly Brooks, executive director of SHARE Charlotte. “Each of us has to participate in order to affect change for our city.”