Charlotte Rescue Mission serving Thanksgiving dinner

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission invites the community to take part in its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

With the help of more than 200 volunteers and community partners like Dilworth Neighborhood Grill and Metro PCS, Charlotte Rescue Mission will transform its Rebound campus dining facility into a fine dining room.

On Thanksgiving, Charlotteans can enjoy a hot breakfast from Dilworth Grill, movies playing all day, cell phones from Metro PCS for personal calls and a seated traditional lunch.

“Thanksgiving is a time for family to gather together around the table, which is exactly why we open our doors to all of Charlotte each year,” said the Rev. Tony Marciano, president/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “No matter the circumstances, we are honored to celebrate Thanksgiving with any and all of our neighbors in need of a homecooked meal on this special day.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission will serve more than 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving to anyone in need of a special holiday outing. The traditional turkey lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and includes all the fixings along with delicious homemade desserts.

The schedule is as follows: