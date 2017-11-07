Charlotte Rescue Mission needs frozen turkeys

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission is holding a frozen turkey drive.

Each year, the mission works with the community to build Thanksgiving boxes filled with all of the traditional fixings for a homecooked meal. Those boxes are delivered to neighbors in need.

The mission needs more than 2,000 frozen turkeys to complete Thanksgiving boxes and feed the community at their annual Thanksgiving Day meal.

Frozen turkeys, between 12 and 15 pounds, can be dropped off seven days a week, starting Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 907 W. 1st St.

The free 120-day residential program helps predominantly homeless men and women addicted to drugs or alcohol.